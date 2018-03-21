KB Toys makes comeback to 'save the toy industry' after Toys R' - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

KB Toys makes comeback to 'save the toy industry' after Toys R' Us announces closure

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
KB Toys is back in business with plans to open new stores by Christmas amid Toys R' Us announced its nationwide closure. 

Ellia Kassoff, founder of Strategic Marks, LLC, which recently acquired KC Toys, posted about the toy store resurrection on LinkedIn by saying, "We're going to save the toy industry."

"With the demise of Toys R Us this week, we have now accelerated our business plan and hope to have our stores up and running before Christmas," Kassoff said. 

Kassoff said the company believes it will have the infrastructure in-place to save the toy industry after toy manufactures suffered a 20 percent loss of the U.S. toy market due to Toys R' Us closing. 

