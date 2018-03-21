I-35 reopened near Round Rock after Austin bombing investigation - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

I-35 reopened near Round Rock after Austin bombing investigation

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Williamson County Sheriff) (Source: Williamson County Sheriff)
ROUND ROCK, TX (KXXV) -

Texas Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 have been reopened near Round Rock after authorities finish their investigation of the scene where the Austin bombing suspect was killed. 

The 24-year-old man believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin died early Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said he blew himself up as police closed in on him at the scene near off of I-35.

