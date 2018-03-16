Man accused of killing woman and her 1-year-old daughter pleads - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man accused of killing woman and her 1-year-old daughter pleads not guilty

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Christopher Weiss (Source: McLennan County Jail) Christopher Weiss (Source: McLennan County Jail)
(Source: Cassandra Slaby) (Source: Cassandra Slaby)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The man accused of killing a woman and her 1-year-old daughter has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges. 

Christopher Weiss was indicted on capital murder charges for the deaths of Valarie and Azariah Martinez in January. The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said that Weiss was the father of 1-year-old Azariah. 

The incident happened in November at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir Park. Officials said that Weiss admitted to authorities that he was in a romantic relationship with the victim, Valarie until Oct.30, 2017. 

A witness told officials that he saw Weiss get into an argument with Martinez before she left to meet Weiss at the lake. 

Another person interviewed during the investigation told police that the victim told Weiss she would make him pay child support if he was not going to be involved the baby's life. 

Another witness told police that the victim had told her she was going to go meet with her child's father at the lake and left with her 1-year-old, Azariah. 

"The little child was killed while still strapped in her car seat," said Sheriff Parnell McNamara. "Just a very sad, very brutal, cold-blooded murder."

The baby was shot in the head twice and the mother's body was found a few feet from the car. She had been shot four times

Weiss appeared before Judge Ralph Strother on March 16 and pleaded not guilty. Strother set a status hearing for May. 

