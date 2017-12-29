Autopsy: Baby shot twice, mother shot four times in head in double-murder

The autopsy has been released for the double homicide victims, Valerie Martinez and her 1-year-old daughter Azaria, who were killed in early November at the Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir Park.

The autopsy stated that Azaria was in her car seat with two gunshot wounds to the head.

The autopsy also said that Azaria's mother, Valerie, received four gunshot wounds to the head. She was found unresponsive, lying face up on the incline of a hill in a park.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested Martinez's accused killer, Chris Weiss who is the father of the 1-year-old, on Nov. 7, in Temple after the McLennan County Sherriff's Office had been searching for him.

Weiss admitted to authorities that he was in a romantic relationship with the victim, Valerie Martinez until Oct.30.

"The little child was killed while still strapped in her car seat," said Sheriff Parnell McNamara. "Just a very sad, very brutal, cold-blooded murder."

Weiss is in the McLennan County Jail on a one million dollar bond.

