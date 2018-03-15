One teen dies, four other teens injured in vehicle rollover in Limestone County

The Texas Department of Public Safety said one teen died and four other teens were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Groesbeck overnight.

Th accident happened around 2 a.m. on CR 398 about two miles west of Groesbeck.

A 1999 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling south-west and lost control in a curve. The vehicle rolled over.

The vehicle was occupied by the 17-year-old driver from Mexia. The passengers were two 15-year-olds from Groesbeck, a 16-year-old from Groesbeck, another 16-year-old from Pleasanton.

The 16-year-old from Pleasanton was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and four other occupants were taken to Baylor Scott and White in Waco for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.