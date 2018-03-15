Gun rights activist Ted Nugent draws a crowd at McLennan County Republican Club lunch meeting

Temple Police Department said the suspect was caught after two people were found dead at an auto shop in Temple last night.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
As the long flu season is coming to an end, the allergy season is kicking off and the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Killeen wants to make sure people who suffer from allergies are prepared.More >>
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; a White House official however has denied the reports.More >>
One person was arrested and another taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Waco just after midnight.More >>
