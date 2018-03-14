Central Texas students participate in National School Walkout Day

The event is part of a national movement. (Source: KXXV)

Central Texas high school students are participating in a 17-minute walk out to honor the victims of the Florida school shooting and to push for gun reform.

On Wednesday, after an announcement was made over the intercom, dozens of students from Midway High School walked out of the classrooms and met at the flag poles in front of the school.

Midway Independent School District said students participating won't be sanctioned.

Reicher High School in Waco planned a memorial to honor the victims.

The event is part of a national movement.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.