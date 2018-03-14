Police identify motorcyclist who died after colliding with truck

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after colliding with a truck. (Source: KXXV)

The Killeen Police Department has identified the man who died after being hit a truck on his motorcycle last Wednesday.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 44-year-old Michael Thetford of Killeen.

Killeen police said the accident happened on March 14 at 12:53 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Highland Avenue. When police arrived, a man was lying on the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling over the speed limit eastbound in the outside lane of Veterans Memorial Blvd. when a red Ford Pickup truck entered the intersection turning westbound from Highland Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle struck the front left quarter panel of the truck, causing the driver to be ejected off the motorcycle, landing in the roadway.

Thetford was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital on the day of the accident, but died on Sunday, March 18.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

