Police identify motorcyclist who died after colliding with truck - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police identify motorcyclist who died after colliding with truck

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after colliding with a truck. (Source: KXXV) A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after colliding with a truck. (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department has identified the man who died after being hit a truck on his motorcycle last Wednesday. 

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 44-year-old Michael Thetford of Killeen.

Killeen police said the accident happened on March 14 at 12:53 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Highland Avenue. When police arrived, a man was lying on the roadway. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling over the speed limit eastbound in the outside lane of Veterans Memorial Blvd. when a red Ford Pickup truck entered the intersection turning westbound from Highland Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle struck the front left quarter panel of the truck, causing the driver to be ejected off the motorcycle, landing in the roadway.

Thetford was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital on the day of the accident, but died on Sunday, March 18. 

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Temple police looking for two suspects after shooting

    Temple police looking for two suspects after shooting

    Monday, March 19 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-03-19 21:03:08 GMT

    The Temple Police Department said they are searching for two suspects after a shooting on Monday afternoon. 

    More >>

    The Temple Police Department said they are searching for two suspects after a shooting on Monday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:57:39 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:56:56 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly