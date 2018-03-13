KSU women's tennis outlast Baylor

No. 28 Baylor women’s tennis saw its comeback bid fall short at No. 40 Kansas State, 4-3, at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bears got off to a strong start, securing the doubles point. Sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk and freshman Dominika Sujova topped Maria Linares and Rosanna Maffei, 6-1, and freshman Georgia Testa and senior Theresa Van Zyl bested Anna Turco and Ines Mesquita, 6-3, to earn the advantage.

The Wildcats came fighting back, winning No. 4, No. 3 and No. 6 singles matches for a 3-1 lead.

Sophomore Camilla Abbate won her eighth-straight singles match to cut the deficit to two, 3-2. She toppled Maria Linares, 6-4. 7-5, on court two. Sophomore Jessica Hinojosa followed suit with a comeback victory in three sets, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4, to even the score.

It took an absolute battle on court one to decide the team result. Senior Theresa Van Zyl and Margot Decker fought back-and-forth, before Decker pulled out the win in three sets, 6-7 (9-11), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.