Two killed in vehicle collision identified

Two people were killed in a wreck on Interstate 35 Frontage Road crash on Sunday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety said a 2009 Scion passenger car was traveling westbound on W. Tours Road failed to properly stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2015 Ford pickup that was traveling southbound on Frontage Road.

The driver and passenger of the Scion were pronounced dead at the scene. DPS identified them as 61-year--old Joe Castro, the driver, and 58-year-old Celia Castro, both from Midland.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

DPS said no charged have been filed.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.