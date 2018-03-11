Two killed in vehicle collision identified - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two killed in vehicle collision identified

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ROSS, TX (KXXV) -

Two people were killed in a wreck on Interstate 35 Frontage Road crash on Sunday afternoon. 

Texas Department of Public Safety said a 2009 Scion passenger car was traveling westbound on W. Tours Road failed to properly stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2015 Ford pickup that was traveling southbound on Frontage Road. 

The driver and passenger of the Scion were pronounced dead at the scene. DPS identified them as 61-year--old Joe Castro, the driver, and 58-year-old Celia Castro, both from Midland. 

The driver of the Ford was uninjured. 

DPS said no charged have been filed. 

