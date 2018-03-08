Aggie rider named SEC rider of the month

Texas A&M equestrian’s Avery Ellis was named the Southeastern Conference’s February Horsemanship Rider of the Month, the league office announced Thursday.

The College Station native went 3-1 with an average score of 74.875 with three Most Outstanding Player honors. Ellis defeated South Carolina’s Quinn Brandt, 75.5-73.5, and Auburn’s Deanna Green, 75.5-72.5, both of which came on the road.

The senior closed out the month with a 73.5-66 victory over Baylor’s Clara Johnson.

For the season, Ellis leads the Aggies with nine victories.

The honor is the third of the season for Ellis as she was named Rider of the Month in September and November.

The Aggies (9-4, 3-2 SEC) return to action on March 10 against No. 1 Georgia at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.