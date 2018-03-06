No-hitter lifts A&M softball past Penn State

The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team defeated Penn State, 8-0, in five innings behind a no-hitter from Samantha Show Tuesday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Show tossed her first collegiate no-hitter in five innings to move to 6-2 on the season. The junior fanned one, only allowed three base runners all night and only threw 61 pitches.

The East Bernard, Texas, native’s no-no is the first five-inning no-hitter since Trinity Harrington blanked SFA on April 6, 2016.

The Maroon & White’s offense scored early and often as they plated a run in every frame. Keeli Milligan led the offense going 3-for-3, scoring two runs and recording three stolen bases. Freshmen Gabby Mareno and Abby Smith each recorded their first career RBI as Smith also tallied her first triple of her career.