Goodwill changes name of job services division - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Goodwill changes name of job services division

By Makenzi Henderson, Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

You might not know this, but you can not only buy clothes at Goodwill, you can also get help finding a job.

Because that is not a well-known fact, Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries re-branded four of its centers in Waco, Temple, Killeen and Belton.

They used to be called Goodwill Learning Centers. Now, they will be called Goodwill Job Connections.

The services they will provide will still be free and available to all.

"The hope is with the re-branding, and calling them job connections, that people will be able to drive by or see our name on a flier, or maybe in a newspaper article, and immediately be able to be like, I can find a job there by going to this place and getting help from Goodwill," said Shannon Kendrick-Wittmer, the vice president of mission and workforce advancement for Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries.

Kendrick said you can learn about everything from resume preparation and interview skills to budget help and computer programs.

She added that they have been providing services like that for at least 20 years.

To see a complete list of services offered at each of the four Job Connection Centers, go to its website.

Copyright KXXV 2018. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Kim Jong Un gets new image after S. Korea meeting: Statesman

    Kim Jong Un gets new image after S. Korea meeting: Statesman

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-06 05:32:31 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-03-07 04:21:45 GMT
    (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, provided by the North Korean government on March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, his sister Kim Yo Jong, and Vice Chairman of North Korea's ruling ...(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, provided by the North Korean government on March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, his sister Kim Yo Jong, and Vice Chairman of North Korea's ruling ...

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.

    More >>

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.

    More >>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-03-07 04:13:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Justice Dept. suing Calif. over 'sanctuary' laws

    The Latest: Justice Dept. suing Calif. over 'sanctuary' laws

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-03-07 02:11:38 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-03-07 04:13:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Schaaf has been at odds with U.S. Attor...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Schaaf has been at odds with U.S. Attor...
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly