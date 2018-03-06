Goodwill changes name of job services division

You might not know this, but you can not only buy clothes at Goodwill, you can also get help finding a job.

Because that is not a well-known fact, Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries re-branded four of its centers in Waco, Temple, Killeen and Belton.

They used to be called Goodwill Learning Centers. Now, they will be called Goodwill Job Connections.

The services they will provide will still be free and available to all.

"The hope is with the re-branding, and calling them job connections, that people will be able to drive by or see our name on a flier, or maybe in a newspaper article, and immediately be able to be like, I can find a job there by going to this place and getting help from Goodwill," said Shannon Kendrick-Wittmer, the vice president of mission and workforce advancement for Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries.

Kendrick said you can learn about everything from resume preparation and interview skills to budget help and computer programs.

She added that they have been providing services like that for at least 20 years.

To see a complete list of services offered at each of the four Job Connection Centers, go to its website.

