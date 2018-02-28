Owner of Uncle Dan's BBQ, former sheriff's deputy arrested and charged with prostitution

The owner of a Central Texas barbeque restaurant and a former sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday.

Daniel Henderson, the owner of Uncle Dan's BBQ Ribhouse, was arrested for prostitution. Stephen Johnson, a former deputy, was also arrested and charged with prostitution.

Johnson had resigned from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office late last year after a video showed Johnson at a massage parlor at the center of an undercover sex sting.

The McLennan County Jail said that Henderson and Johnson had both $1,000 bonds and had bonded out Wednesday evening.

No other details were released.

