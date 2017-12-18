Sheriff: Deputy resigns after video shows him at massage parlor - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff: Deputy resigns after video shows him at massage parlor at the center of a sex sting

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A sheriff's deputy has resigned after a video showed him at a massage parlor the center of a sex sting operation. 

Sheriff Parnell McNamara told Central Texas News Now that Deputy Stephen Johnson has resigned after the video showed Johnson at a parlor at the center of an undercover sex sting. 

No other details were released. 

