12-year-old girl arrested for making social media threats to Killeen ISD

12-year-old girl arrested for making social media threats to Killeen ISD

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A 12-year-old girl was arrested overnight for making terroristic threats against Killeen Independent School District schools, the district said. 

The student, who attends Roy J. Smith Middle School, made a series of threats that were shared widely by parents and students and created widespread fear. 

District officials said they received hundreds of phone calls from concerned parents as the threats were being shared.

"We have been pursuing and investigating threats posted via social media very aggressively the past several days," Superintendent John Craft said. "A social media threat made towards Smith Middle School and other KISD schools was investigated yesterday and overnight into early hours of this morning. Working with KISD Police, the Killeen Police Department, federal authorities and officials at Fort Hood, a search warrant was issued. The student was arrested at her residence and has been charged with making terroristic threats."

Craft said the district takes these threats very seriously and will be pursuing charged to the fullest extent.

