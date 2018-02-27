Police investigate threats made to a Killeen middle school

Police are investigating threats made to a Killeen middle school.

Killeen Independent District said that Audie Murphy Middle School has not canceled class tomorrow but that officials have investigated a threat made to the school and its students.

"These are the same kinds of rumors and same kinds of anonymous social media threats that have been circulating through our district and hundreds of other school districts around Texas and across the country since the attack on the Florida school," said district chief communications officer Terry Abbott. "We take each threat, even the anonymous ones, seriously and report them to police. Our police have worked diligently with other local law enforcement agencies to investigate each one of these threats."

The district is working with Fort Hood police and Killeen police to determine the origin of the social media post.

"We will have an increased military police presence on our campus and we will continue to conduct classes as normal," said Mike Quinn, Audie Murphy Middle School principal. "I would urge you to talk to your students about the seriousness of making threats of any kind and that all threats, actual or implied, will be dealt with under the guidelines of the Student Code of Conduct and with police involvement."

