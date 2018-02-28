TxDOT: NB I-35 lanes reopened after repairs made on bridge

Police were seen setting out cones and barrels around the hole. (Source: KXXV)

View of the hole from under the bridge (Source: KXXV)

Northbound Interstate 35 lanes were reopened Wednesday evening after being down to one lane for several more hours in parts of Waco near University Parks Drive due to a hole that formed on the bridge.

TxDOT said concrete was poured and cured for several hours until it reached strength.

The two left lanes were closed.

Waco police were on scene around 5:30 a.m. to block off the road.

Crews began working to repair the hole around 6 a.m.

