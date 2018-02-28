TxDOT: NB I-35 lanes reopened after repairs made on bridge - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

TxDOT: NB I-35 lanes reopened after repairs made on bridge

By Chad Hayes, Producer
View of the hole from under the bridge (Source: KXXV) View of the hole from under the bridge (Source: KXXV)
Police were seen setting out cones and barrels around the hole. (Source: KXXV) Police were seen setting out cones and barrels around the hole. (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Northbound Interstate 35 lanes were reopened Wednesday evening after being down to one lane for several more hours in parts of Waco near University Parks Drive due to a hole that formed on the bridge. 

TxDOT said concrete was poured and cured for several hours until it reached strength. 

The two left lanes were closed. 

Waco police were on scene around 5:30 a.m. to block off the road.

Crews began working to repair the hole around 6 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

