Former CTX teacher sentenced for indecency with a child

On Tuesday, a McLennan County Jury sentenced a former Waco High Assistant Band Director to six years in prison and 10 years probation.

Prosecutors asked the jury to sentence Jason Ronald Hodges to five years in prison and 10 years probation. The defense agreed with the recommendation.

Hodges who pleaded guilty to indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure on Feb. 17. The 32-year-old was accused of touching a 15-year-old girl inappropriately and exposing himself to her while they were alone at Waco High's Band Hall in 2014.

"We are very pleased with this outcome. The jury listened to all of the testimony, and arrived at a verdict they felt served the ends of justice. We are pleased to get the result the family desired, without our victim being required to testify. It is our hope that the victim and her family can now put this behind them," said McLennan County Assistant District Attorneys Evan O'Donnell and Hilary LaBorde said in a statement.

Hodges pleaded guilty in the past but a judge didn’t approve the sentencing recommendation prosecutors gave him. According to prosecutors, the sentencing was the same they recommended to the jury this time.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.