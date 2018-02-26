Baylor softball's Wallace named Big 12 POTW

Baylor softball senior catcher Carlee Wallace was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, announced Monday by the conference office.

Wallace became the first player in program history to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 with six RBI in game two of a Sunday doubleheader at Abilene Christian.

The Alpine, Calif., native paced the conference over the weekend with a .667 hitting clip, 3.00 RBI-per game, and a 1.667 slugging percentage.

Wallace has helped lead the Lady Bears to a 9-0 record to start the season, the last remaining undefeated team in the Big 12 and one of just five left in all of Division I softball.

The nod is the first Big 12 weekly honor for Wallace since joining the Lady Bears for the 2018 season after transferring from Auburn. She previously was named the SEC Player of the Week in 2017 after a strong showing in a weekend series at Georgia.

The conference honor marks the 27th all-time conference player of the week award for BU and makes it three-straight weeks where a Lady Bear has taken home one or both of the weekly awards. BU has taken home four out of the possible six conference honors to start the season (Gia Rodoni(2), Jessie Scroggins, Carlee Wallace).

Baylor will face its stiffest competition to date this season, trekking to Fullerton, Calif., for the annual Judi Garman Classic, March 2-4, to face No. 20/20 Michigan, No. 2/1 Florida, Charlotte, Iowa and No. 15/17 Louisiana-Lafayette.