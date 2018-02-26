Baylor softball's Wallace named Big 12 POTW

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's golf team had an up-and-down day in the opening round and the Cru is tied for 11th place after the first day of the Linda Lowery Invitational Monday in Austin.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's golf team had an up-and-down day in the opening round and the Cru is tied for 11th place after the first day of the Linda Lowery Invitational Monday in Austin.More >>
Texas A&M centerfielder Zach DeLoach was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league announced Monday.More >>
Texas A&M centerfielder Zach DeLoach was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league announced Monday.More >>
With ominous weather looming for the weekend, this weekend’s series between Texas A&M and Cornell will begin with a doubleheader Friday followed Saturday’s normally schedule contest in order to have the best opportunity to play all three games.More >>
With ominous weather looming for the weekend, this weekend’s series between Texas A&M and Cornell will begin with a doubleheader Friday followed Saturday’s normally schedule contest in order to have the best opportunity to play all three games.More >>
Baylor softball senior catcher Carlee Wallace was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, announced Monday by the conference office.More >>
Baylor softball senior catcher Carlee Wallace was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, announced Monday by the conference office.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team placed five players on the American Southwest Conference All-Conference and All-Division teams released Monday (February 26th).More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team placed five players on the American Southwest Conference All-Conference and All-Division teams released Monday (February 26th).More >>