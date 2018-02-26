Magnolia Table opens to the public

Magnolia Table is open for business.

Chip and Joanna's new restaurant opened to the public on Monday morning. Magnolia Table will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant is located at 2132 S. Valley Mills Dr. and seats up to 210 guests. Magnolia Table features an outdoor coffee bar and a market-style shop for guests to purchase items to-go.

The couple revealed the name of the new restaurant at the former location of the Elite Cafe in June. The Gaines' purchased the Elite Cafe in 2016, which had been a staple of Waco for nearly 100 years.

On Feb. 2, Joanna shared a video of the new sign for the restaurant being put in place as they prepared for the opening.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Feb 2, 2018 at 10:23am PST

A post shared by John Choins (@johnchoins) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:27am PST

So Magnolia Table is now open. RIP Lasalle and the traffic circle. — Hayden Johnson (@FoamHatHayden) February 26, 2018

my real feelings about waking up at 4:30 to come to the opening of Magnolia Table #waco #magnoliatable #extra @magnolia pic.twitter.com/1uQySi2yfR — Alexandria Moulton (@alexmgrace) February 26, 2018

I wanna go to Magnolia Table ?? — destanee? (@foreverdestined) February 26, 2018

A post shared by Chelsea Pennington (@foxhare_designs) on Feb 26, 2018 at 6:31am PST

Central Texas News Now was sent a copy of the menu:

