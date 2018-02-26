Magnolia Table opens to the public - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Magnolia Table opens to the public

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Magnolia Table is open for business. 

Chip and Joanna's new restaurant opened to the public on Monday morning. Magnolia Table will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant is located at 2132 S. Valley Mills Dr. and seats up to 210 guests. Magnolia Table features an outdoor coffee bar and a market-style shop for guests to purchase items to-go.

The couple revealed the name of the new restaurant at the former location of the Elite Cafe in June. The Gaines' purchased the Elite Cafe in 2016, which had been a staple of Waco for nearly 100 years.

On Feb. 2, Joanna shared a video of the new sign for the restaurant being put in place as they prepared for the opening. 

A post shared by John Choins (@johnchoins) on

Central Texas News Now was sent a copy of the menu: 

