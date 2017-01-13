Demolition of Waco cafe began this week

Chip and Joanna Gaines have confirmed they plan on turning the Elite Café into their own restaurant.More >>
Chip and Joanna Gaines have confirmed they plan on turning the Elite Café into their own restaurant.More >>
President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".More >>
President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".More >>
A diver that assisted in the search for a missing man on Fort Hood has died from injuries sustained during the search.More >>
A diver that assisted in the search for a missing man on Fort Hood has died from injuries sustained during the search.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks...More >>
AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks on civilians in Syria's civil war.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>