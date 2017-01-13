Demolition of Waco cafe began this week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Demolition of Waco cafe began this week

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Instagram) (Source: Instagram)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Fixer Upper began their "demolition week" on a famous Waco cafe this week.

Elite Cafe, located on 2132 S. Valley Mills Dr., was purchased by HGTV "Fixer Upper" couple Chip and Joanna Gaines. 

The Gaines family confirmed last fall that they planned on turning the Elite Cafe into their own restaurant. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly