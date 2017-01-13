Demolition of Waco cafe began this week

Chip and Joanna Gaines have confirmed they plan on turning the Elite Café into their own restaurant.

Magnolia confirms new restaurant and announces public auction

Fixer Upper began their "demolition week" on a famous Waco cafe this week.

Elite Cafe, located on 2132 S. Valley Mills Dr., was purchased by HGTV "Fixer Upper" couple Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The Gaines family confirmed last fall that they planned on turning the Elite Cafe into their own restaurant.

A photo posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

