Man dies after car accident involving 18-wheeler

The Bryan Police Department said a man is dead after a car accident involving an 18-wheeler in Bryan Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Texas Ave. around 7:30 p.m. where an 18-wheeler with a tractor-trailer made a left hand turn out of a private drive turning southbound.

A 2000 Chevy truck traveling northbound failed to control speed striking the trailer portion of the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Chevy identified as 27-year-old Juna Fransico Morales died at the scene.

The two occupants of the 18-wheeler were not injured.

