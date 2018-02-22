Cru baseball reschedules doubleheader - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Cru baseball reschedules doubleheader

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s Saturday home doubleheader against Howard Payne has been rescheduled due to the heavy rain in Central Texas. The Cru and Yellow Jackets will now play a 5:00 PM doubleheader on Monday, February 26th, at Red Murff Field in Belton.

The Cru is currently 1-3 on the season while HPU has a 4-0 mark on the year. The games are non-conference even though both teams are American Southwest Conference members.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Waco boxers compete in Ft. Worth Golden Gloves

    Waco boxers compete in Ft. Worth Golden Gloves

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:38 PM EST2018-02-23 00:38:45 GMT

    Waco Boxing Club coach Jaime Lerma takes all comers, no matter the age. "If someone walks through that door and tells me they want to train. I'll train them," said Lerma, "right now, we range in age from nine to 25."

    More >>

    Waco Boxing Club coach Jaime Lerma takes all comers, no matter the age. "If someone walks through that door and tells me they want to train. I'll train them," said Lerma, "right now, we range in age from nine to 25."

    More >>

  • Cru women's hoops advances in ASC tournament

    Cru women's hoops advances in ASC tournament

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-02-23 00:27:51 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team broke open a one-point game in the final minutes as the Cru pulled away late for an 81-71 victory over Louisiana College in the Quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Richardson.

    More >>

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team broke open a one-point game in the final minutes as the Cru pulled away late for an 81-71 victory over Louisiana College in the Quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Richardson.

    More >>

  • Baylor women's tennis ready for Pac 12 swing

    Baylor women's tennis ready for Pac 12 swing

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-02-23 00:27:01 GMT

    Baylor women’s tennis heads out for its second weekend road swing of the dual match season, challenging two ranked Pac-12 programs.

    More >>

    Baylor women’s tennis heads out for its second weekend road swing of the dual match season, challenging two ranked Pac-12 programs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly