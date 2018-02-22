Cru baseball reschedules doubleheader

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s Saturday home doubleheader against Howard Payne has been rescheduled due to the heavy rain in Central Texas. The Cru and Yellow Jackets will now play a 5:00 PM doubleheader on Monday, February 26th, at Red Murff Field in Belton.

The Cru is currently 1-3 on the season while HPU has a 4-0 mark on the year. The games are non-conference even though both teams are American Southwest Conference members.