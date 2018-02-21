Man arrested for using dog to try to harm a police officer

The Bellmead Police Department said they arrested a man on Tuesday after video evidence showed the man tried to intimidate an officer using a dog from an incident in October.

On Oct. 11, 2017, officers responded to the 1300 block of Behrens Circle where they saw a black Dodge without the headlights on around 2 a.m.

As officers proceeded towards the vehicle to make a traffic stop they observed indicators which presented them to believe the driver may have been under the influence.

The officers turned on their lights and sirens to get the vehicle to stop but the driver of the vehicle identified as 24-year-old Amanda Hill chose to flee.

Officers followed the fleeing vehicle, attempting to gain compliance from the driver and she would not comply.

The driver’s choices led to her losing control of the vehicle and coming to rest on an embankment on the shoulder of the roadway in the 7200 Block of MLK.

No one was injured.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 25-year-old William Hill. Both William and Amanda Hill showed indications of being under the influence of alcohol upon taking them into custody.

It was further found that their 2-year-old son was in the vehicle and placed at serious risk of injury.

Amanda Hill was charged with evading in vehicle. Both Amanda and William Hill were charged with injury to a child.

While appending William he chose to resist his arrest and was also charged with resisting arrest and transport.

After the arrest of William Hill, the Bellmead Police Department continued to investigate the incident and found video evidence that showed Hill utilizing a dog to intimidate the officer on scene.

He further utilized the dog to threaten officers. Hill in the video can be been seen and heard ordering the dog to attack an officer by yelling the dog's name.

Hill was able to be taken into custody without injury to the dog.

The dog was able to be captured by officers on scene, utilizing Animal Control Equipment. The dog was later released back to the owner.

It was determined that Hill threatened officers on scene with a dog, that is capable of causing serious bodily injury, a warrant was obtained for Hill for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an officer.

On February 20, 2018, Bellmead Officers served the warrant and transporting Hill to the McLennan County Jail.

