Cru women's hoops wins ASC west title

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's basketball team erased an early double-digit deficit and then held on in the final seconds as the Cru knocked off Sul Ross State 79-78 Thursday night in Alpine.More >>
Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, Anriel Howard had a double-double and No. 17 Texas A&M rallied to defeat Florida 85-80 on Thursday night.More >>
The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders got another doubleheader sweep this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark, this time over the Navarro Bulldogs.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team dominated the final three quarters as the Cru rolled to a 96-51 victory over Sul Ross State to clinch the American Southwest Conference West Division title Thursday night in Alpine.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team used a five-run fifth inning to take control of game two on the way to a 12-7 victory to salvage a doubleheader split with Schreiner University Thursday in Belton.More >>
