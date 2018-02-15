Aggies open ITA Nationals against Florida

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will open the 2018 ITA National Team Indoor Championships Firday at 2:00 p.m. (CT) against No. 11 Florida in Seattle, Wash. at the Seattle Tennis Club. The tournament is hosted by Washington at both the Seattle Tennis Club and the Nordstrom Tennis Center through Monday afternoon.

The Aggies (5-1) and Gators (4-2) advanced to the national championship tournament with a pair of 4-0 sweeps as they hosted ITA Kick-Off Weekend at the end of January. The Maroon & White topped LSU and Cal Poly while the Gators bested South Alabama and USF in Gainesville.

Fans can follow all of the action in Seattle online at http://scores.tennisticker.de/usa/ita/mi2018/lp.html?lid=169 .

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.

LAST TIME OUT

Junior Kevin Lam clinched an impressive shorthanded victory for No. 6 Texas A&M over No. 24 Texas Tech last Sunday afternoon at the Downtown Club at the Met in Houston. Lam secured the 4-3 win with a three-set triumph over Jackson Cobb on court six.

Lam, from Irvine, Calif., was not among the original starters for the Maroon & White, but was pushed into action due to an injury at the top of the A&M lineup. The right hander bounced back from dropping the first set 6-3 to Cobb to win sets two and three, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the first clinch victory of his collegiate career.

No. 35 Valentin Vacherot got the scoring started for the Aggies, evening the match at 1-1 after the Aggies dropped the doubles point for the second straight match. Vacherot ousted Connor Curry 6-3, 6-2 on court two to win his fourth straight match.

Freshman Barnaby Smith provided the second point of the day for Texas A&M, topping Artem Kapshuk 6-2, 6-3 on court five. Shortly thereafter the Aggies took their first advantage of the day at 3-2 as No. 67 Jordi Arconada defeated Tommy Mylnikov 6-0, 7-5 on court one.

UP NEXT

The Aggies stay on the road, playing a neutral site match against No. 19 Oklahoma at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, FL. The Aggies and Red Raiders will face off Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m.