Aggies open ITA Nationals against Florida - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggies open ITA Nationals against Florida

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will open the 2018 ITA National Team Indoor Championships Firday at 2:00 p.m. (CT) against No. 11 Florida in Seattle, Wash. at the Seattle Tennis Club. The tournament is hosted by Washington at both the Seattle Tennis Club and the Nordstrom Tennis Center through Monday afternoon.

The Aggies (5-1) and Gators (4-2) advanced to the national championship tournament with a pair of 4-0 sweeps as they hosted ITA Kick-Off Weekend at the end of January. The Maroon & White topped LSU and Cal Poly while the Gators bested South Alabama and USF in Gainesville.

Fans can follow all of the action in Seattle online at http://scores.tennisticker.de/usa/ita/mi2018/lp.html?lid=169 .

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.

LAST TIME OUT

Junior Kevin Lam clinched an impressive shorthanded victory for No. 6 Texas A&M over No. 24 Texas Tech last Sunday afternoon at the Downtown Club at the Met in Houston. Lam secured the 4-3 win with a three-set triumph over Jackson Cobb on court six.

Lam, from Irvine, Calif., was not among the original starters for the Maroon & White, but was pushed into action due to an injury at the top of the A&M lineup. The right hander bounced back from dropping the first set 6-3 to Cobb to win sets two and three, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the first clinch victory of his collegiate career.

No. 35 Valentin Vacherot got the scoring started for the Aggies, evening the match at 1-1 after the Aggies dropped the doubles point for the second straight match. Vacherot ousted Connor Curry 6-3, 6-2 on court two to win his fourth straight match.

Freshman Barnaby Smith provided the second point of the day for Texas A&M, topping Artem Kapshuk 6-2, 6-3 on court five. Shortly thereafter the Aggies took their first advantage of the day at 3-2 as No. 67 Jordi Arconada defeated Tommy Mylnikov 6-0, 7-5 on court one.

UP NEXT

The Aggies stay on the road, playing a neutral site match against No. 19 Oklahoma at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, FL. The Aggies and Red Raiders will face off Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Aggie women defeat Florida

    Aggie women defeat Florida

    Thursday, February 15 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-02-16 03:53:39 GMT

    Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, Anriel Howard had a double-double and No. 17 Texas A&M rallied to defeat Florida 85-80 on Thursday night.

    More >>

    Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, Anriel Howard had a double-double and No. 17 Texas A&M rallied to defeat Florida 85-80 on Thursday night.

    More >>

  • Highlanders sweep Navarro baseball

    Highlanders sweep Navarro baseball

    Thursday, February 15 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-02-16 03:51:17 GMT

    The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders got another doubleheader sweep this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark, this time over the Navarro Bulldogs.

    More >>

    The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders got another doubleheader sweep this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark, this time over the Navarro Bulldogs.

    More >>

  • Cru women's hoops wins ASC west title

    Cru women's hoops wins ASC west title

    Thursday, February 15 2018 10:49 PM EST2018-02-16 03:49:42 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team dominated the final three quarters as the Cru rolled to a 96-51 victory over Sul Ross State to clinch the American Southwest Conference West Division title Thursday night in Alpine.

    More >>

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team dominated the final three quarters as the Cru rolled to a 96-51 victory over Sul Ross State to clinch the American Southwest Conference West Division title Thursday night in Alpine.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly