Aggies open ITA Nationals against Florida

Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, Anriel Howard had a double-double and No. 17 Texas A&M rallied to defeat Florida 85-80 on Thursday night.More >>
The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders got another doubleheader sweep this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark, this time over the Navarro Bulldogs.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team dominated the final three quarters as the Cru rolled to a 96-51 victory over Sul Ross State to clinch the American Southwest Conference West Division title Thursday night in Alpine.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team used a five-run fifth inning to take control of game two on the way to a 12-7 victory to salvage a doubleheader split with Schreiner University Thursday in Belton.More >>
The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will open the 2018 ITA National Team Indoor Championships Firday at 2:00 p.m. (CT) against No. 11 Florida in Seattle, Wash. at the Seattle Tennis Club.More >>
