Aggie softball blanks SFA

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team defeated SFA, 4-0, behind a one-hit complete game by Trinity Harrington Wednesday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Harrington (2-0) fanned five and allowed only one hit to earn her second victory and first shutout of the season. The Greeley, Colo., native retired the first 12 batters she faced and only allowed five baserunners.

Offensively, Keeli Milligan, Tori Vidales and Ashley Walters each turned in multi-hit performances, and Erica Russell notched her first extra-base hit of the season with a double that bounced off the top of the wall in left. Milligan recorded her 79th and 80th career stolen bases and is now three swipes away from passing Jamie Hinshaw (2005-08) for third all-time in school history.

