Aggie softball blanks SFA

"A lot of people didn't believe in us over the past two years," said University junior guard Desirae Mathis. And, looking at the Lady Trojans, I'd agree.More >>
The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team defeated SFA, 4-0, behind a one-hit complete game by Trinity Harrington Wednesday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex to improve to 5-0 on the season.More >>
The McLennan Basketball teams made the trip north to Terrell this afternoon and are returning to Waco with a pair of wins over Southwestern Christian.More >>
After winning its first seven matches to tie the school record for best start, the Texas A&M women’s tennis team came up short of breaking the record, suffering its first loss of the season in a 4-3 setback to the Rice Owls today at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.More >>
The No. 2 Texas A&M men’s golf team is back in action this week when it tees off at the 42nd John A. Burns Intercollegiate.More >>
