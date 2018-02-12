Police warn of phone scam targeting sex offenders - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police warn of phone scam targeting sex offenders

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police are warning citizens on a new phone scam in the area involving callers pretending to be with "the Office of Sex Offender Registration."

Police said they received a report of a sex offender who was scammed out of $500. 

The sex offender received a call from someone claiming to be with The Office of Sex Offender Registration within the Waco Police Department. The caller said the man had a "Blue Warrant" and it would cost $5,000 to take care of the bond. 

The man was able to come up with $500 and gave the scammer a green dot card and PIN number he purchased at Walgreens. 

Police said there will be little investigation on this incident due to scammers using a spoof phone number, which is usual in these types of scams. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly