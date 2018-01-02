Police asking residents to be aware of suspect spoofing on their behalf

The Corsicana Police Department is asking residents to be aware of a suspect, spoofing on their behalf and demand money.

The police department received two complaints from citizens who said that they received calls from the police department with the caller identifying themselves as part of the Corsicana Police Department, telling residents they owe money to the city and if they did not pay they would be arrested.

The caller advised that they would have to make the payment over the phone with a credit card and not in person.

The Corsicana Police Department said they would never call over the phone to ask for any payment or credit card numbers.

The police department is asking residents if they have received any calls like this to call police.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.