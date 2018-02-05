Mars invests $30M into Waco Plant expansion

Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. announced a $30 million investment to the Waco plant for a 65,000 square foot product distribution expansion.

"For over a century, Mars has been committed to making our products in the markets where we sell them," said Waco Site Director Dan Brawell. "We are grateful for the continued support from the Waco community and state of Texas, and we are pleased to further invest in the community with economic development."

Mars has operated in Waco since 1976 and currently employees over 600 people. The Waco plant produces a variety of products including SNICKERS®, Starburst® and Skittles®.

"We are extremely proud that Mars has been part of our Texas community for more than 40 years, and today’s groundbreaking is yet another testament to our state’s business-friendly environment for world-class enterprises like Mars," said Secretary Pablos. "With nearly $100 million invested in Texas over the past decade, we thank Mars for showing its sincere commitment to growing, creating jobs, and strengthening communities throughout the Lone Star State. We look forward to supporting Mars in further expanding its Texas operations and collaborating in the company’s strong community engagement now and in the future."

