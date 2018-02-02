H-E-B kicking off annual Primo Picks contest

Starting this Sunday, H-E-B is accepting entries for its 5th annual Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best contest.

In search of the best Texas-made products to stock their shelves, H-E-B started the Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best contest in 2014. Since then, they have sampled over 2,000 tasty products from all over Texas. With products ranging from food and beverages to condiments, there's no telling who will win.

First, second and third place will receive cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000 and $10,000.

The grand prize winner will receive the title of Texas Best, $25,000 and a place on the H-W-B shelves. In addition to all that, the grand prize winner gets the keys to a brand-new Toyota Tundra.

H-E-B will be accepting entries from Feb. 4, through March 18. For more information on how to enter your product visit heb.com/quest.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.