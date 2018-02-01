CrossFit Waco offers a variety of classes for all levels of fitness and ages

For the Feb. 1 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Brittany Dunay a Community Development Pro-Coach/Personal Trainer and Katie Mitchell a Kids Fitness Instructor/Personal Trainer both from CrossFit Waco.

During the interview, Dunay and Mitchell talked about keeping the community healthy with a variety of classes offered at the gym.

Dunay explained their classes which include FitWaco, Barbell Waco, and regular CrossFit classes.

She also shared that each are for people at all fitness levels.

Mitchell talked about how CrossFit Waco incorporates young athletes.

She explained what it’s like teaching the CrossFit Waco Kids program and what goes into it.

For more information go to www.crossfitwaco.com or visit www.facebook.com/crossfitwaco.

