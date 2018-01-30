How to keep KXXV in your Facebook news feed

(RNN) - Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from KXXV Central Texas News Now.

Desktop computers

Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" KXXV Central Texas News Now. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the dropdown menu.

Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!

How to like the station page on the desktop version of Facebook.

Phone and tablet users

On your smartphone or tablet, go to the KXXV Central Texas News Now page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.

How to follow on the Facebook mobile app

Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.

How to get station notifications on the mobile Facebook app

That's it! Thank you for choosing KXXV Central Texas News Now for your local news coverage.

