ProsperWaco launches the Waco Employer Resource Network

The Waco Employer Resource Network or, WERN, an organization designed to help local employees access the necessary resources needed to find employment, will be launching on Wednesday.

The program helps individuals find employment faster and provides them the support and tools they need to maintain a job. WERN also provides employers, such as Lowe's and Waco ISD, with easier access to job seekers and local agencies that assist companies with job openings.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and will be held at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. For more information go to www.prosperwaco.org.

