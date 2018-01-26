JCPenney offers Baylor students chance to prepare for job interviews

Baylor students will have a chance to get expert advice on what to wear for a job interview.

On Sunday, JCPenney at Richland Mall in Waco is hosting a college "Suit Up" event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will take place after the store closes.

JCPenney staff and faculty from Baylor will be helping students with how a suit should fit, what sizes to buy, how to tie a tie and more.

They want to make students feel comfortable asking questions when it comes to what to wear to a job interview.

"The hardest part for students is that they don't really know what to do or how to dress for interviews and so we're just providing that feedback. So we're just helping them get fitted, find things and give them a discount," Steven Valdez, general manager of JCPenney at Richland Mall, said.

Students will also get 40% off with a valid Baylor ID.

