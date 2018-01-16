Pipe repaired, sinkholes prevented in Waco

Some roads in downtown Waco are a lot safer this year than last year.

You might remember the sinkholes that formed in the area after storms last spring.

Public Works Director Chuck Dowdell said part of a pipe, that runs to the Lake Brazos Dam gave way, causing some of the sinkholes.

He said crews had to do emergency repairs on 96-feet of it.

They finished in December. He said it cost the city more than $245,000.

Now, that they're all done, Dowdell said the fix will allow water to flow without clogging or eroding the pipe.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.