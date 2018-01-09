Highlassies top Paul Quinn JV

The McLennan Highlassies went on the road this evening and will return to Waco with a 75-64 win over the Paul Quinn JV Lady Tigers.

McLennan led by one after the first quarter of play, 17-16, and increased their lead to six at the half, 40-34. The Highlassies outscored the Lady Tigers 15-9 to lead by 12 heading into the final period. Paul Quinn made a run in the fourth quarter, outscoring McLennan 21-20 but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Highlassies.

Sophomore Jaylonn Walker and Velma Mitchell lead the Highlassies with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

McLennan opens conference play Saturday, hosting Ranger. Women’s action begins at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.