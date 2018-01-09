Highlassies top Paul Quinn JV

The McLennan Highlassies went on the road this evening and will return to Waco with a 75-64 win over the Paul Quinn JV Lady Tigers.More >>
The No. 14 McLennan Highlanders opened on a 10-0 run and never looked back as they defeated the Concordia University JV Tornadoes 119-58 tonight at The Highlands.More >>
Jevon Carter sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 57.5 seconds left and No. 2 West Virginia escaped with a 57-54 victory over Baylor on Tuesday night.More >>
PJ Washington made a steal that led to Kevin Knox's go-ahead layup with 2:28 left, then added four points down the stretch to help No. 21 Kentucky rally past Texas A&M 74-73 on Tuesday night.More >>
Baylor soccer senior midfielder Aline De Lima received a call-up to the full Brazilian Women’s National Team, Confederação Brasileira De Futebol (CBF), joining her native country’s squad to train for the Copa Amèrica de Chile, running April 4-22, 2018.More >>
