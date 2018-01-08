Multi-car crash causes backup on I-35 near Temple

Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.More >>
Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a...More >>
When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.More >>
Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.More >>
Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.More >>
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.More >>
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.More >>