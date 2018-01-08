Multi-car crash causes backup on I-35 near Temple

A multi-car crash involving 10 vehicles on northbound Interstate 35 has caused traffic congestion for Monday morning commuters.

TxDOT said the crash happened just South of FM 1237 and Pendleton Road near mile marker 306.

The crash was cleared by 9:15 a.m.

Emergency responders were on the scene. At 7:45 a.m., only one lane of traffic is open.

A total of 16 people were involved, 15 of which were uninjured. One person was transported for an evaluation.

