Police identify 41-year-old man who died after motorcycle accident in Killeen

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said a 41-year-old man died after he crashed his motorcycle with another motorcyclist on Saturday night. 

Officers were called out to the 2200 block of Florence Rd. around 8:10 p.m. in reference to a crash. 

When officers arrived they found two motorcycles and two men. One of them was conscious and the other was laying in the roadway. 

The 41-year-old man identified as Jose Rojas of Harker Heights found in the roadway died from his injuries. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Harley Davidson motorcycle and an orange Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling southbound when the operator of the black motorcycle failed to control his speed, collided with the rear of the orange motorcycle. 

The driver of the orange motorcycle was treated at the scene. 

Rojas body was sent for an autopsy. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

