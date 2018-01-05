Traffic restored after crash near Richland Mall - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic restored after crash near Richland Mall

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A crash near Richland Mall has closed all east and westbound lanes of Highway 84 and Waco Drive on Friday afternoon. 

Waco police said a truck struck a power line and knocked it into the roadway. 

Waco police said a truck carrying a roll of dumpster was traveling under Highway 6 on Waco Dr.

A portion of the dumpster caught the electric conduit under the overpass pulling it into the roadway. 

No one was injured. 

Traffic has been restored to its normal flow. 

