Traffic restored after crash near Richland Mall

A crash near Richland Mall has closed all east and westbound lanes of Highway 84 and Waco Drive on Friday afternoon.

Waco police said a truck struck a power line and knocked it into the roadway.

Waco police said a truck carrying a roll of dumpster was traveling under Highway 6 on Waco Dr.

A portion of the dumpster caught the electric conduit under the overpass pulling it into the roadway.

No one was injured.

Traffic has been restored to its normal flow.

