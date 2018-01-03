Traffic alert: Accident causing delays on northbound I-35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic alert: Accident causing delays on northbound I-35

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
TROY, TX (KXXV) -

A car accident on northbound I-35 at Big Elm Creek in Troy is causing delays. 

TxDOT said the accident is on mile marker 310.

Traffic is backed up all the way to N. Loop 363 in Temple. 

The estimated time for clear up is unknown. 

Please avoid the area. 

