Nonprofit retirement community opens cafe in Bosque County

A nonprofit retirement community recently opened a restaurant that allows members of the community to enjoy a nutritious meal and socialize.

Lutheran Sunset Ministries is running the Windmill Café in Clifton, which is intended to be a place for people to gather and socialize.

The café, which is open for lunch Monday through Thursday, welcomes everyone in the community.

"What really makes it more than a cafe is the programming that it provides to older adults that is our main mission is to provide a place to get people out and active and learning new things,” Luteran Sunset Ministries Community Relations Director Andrea Hikel said.

At the Windmill Café, seniors 55 or older are offered several enrichment opportunities, including exercise classes, computer basics, and floral classes. In addition, education speakers also attend the facility.

Billye Dunnahoe is a customer at the café who attends exercise classes in the same building.

"I think is one of the greatest things that has happened around here. That we can come and exercise and immediately after exercise, come next door and have a wonderful meal with friends. You can't get any better than that,” Dunnahoe said.

Hikel said one of the goals of the café is to tackle the issue of social isolation.

“Through our residents’ Lifestyle Reviews, we’ve seen a decrease in loneliness and an increase in social and physical activity. This tells us we are on the right track,” Hikel said.

The nonprofit has partnered with Enrich Seniors, an organization that provides some of the programs offered at the café.

In addition, that group provides transportation to the cafe for older adults available Mondays and Fridays.

The café is open from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

