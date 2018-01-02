Houston Police: Two deaths believed to be related to cold weathe - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Houston Police: Two deaths believed to be related to cold weather in Texas

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Two deaths that happened overnight are believed to be weather-related, according to Houston police chief Art Acevedo. 

The chief tweeted Tuesday that the deaths were believed to be a result of exposure to the cold weather hitting the state. 

The Associated Press said that National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning for several parts of Texas until Wednesday. 

Acevedo said that Houston's Homeless Outreach Team and Patrol are getting the word out for the homeless to seek shelter at area warming stations. 

In Central Texas, the Salvation Army opened a warming station to the public that will open Tuesday in Temple at 419 W. Avenue G at 6 p.m. 

