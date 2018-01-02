Temple Salvation Army to open warming station - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple Salvation Army to open warming station

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: U.S. Salvation Army) (Source: U.S. Salvation Army)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Salvation Army will be having a warming station open to the public on Tuesday. 

Temple Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Thomas Pechal said the Salvation Army located at 419 W. Avenue G will have the warming station open today at 6 p.m. 

Any other additional openings will be determined on a day-to-day basis. 

