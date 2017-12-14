Sutherland Springs family sues store where church shooter purchased gun

Two families affected by the Sutherland Springs massacre have filed a lawsuit against the store where the shooter purchased weapons, according to San Antonio Express-News.

The Ward and Lookingbill families are seeking $25 million in damages after they say Academy Sports & Outdoors failed to follow the law when selling an assault rifle to Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed 26 people on Nov. 5 in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

The Ward's family son from San Saba was among the injured from the shooting.

Kelley purchased a Ruger AR-566 rifle at an Academy store in San Antonio in 2016.

The Lookingbills claim Academy should not have sold the rifle to Kelley because the shooter listed his Colorado Springs address on a firearm record form.

The lawsuit claims Kelley's firearm purchase should have been transferred to his Colorado residence, but instead, Kelley picked the weapon up in Texas.

Academy Sports and Outdoors confirmed Kelley did purchase the weapon and said they performed the required background check.

The Ward and Lookingbill families claim Academy was negligent and failed to protect the safety of the public, conduct a proper background check or follow proper gun-selling procedures.

Though Kelley's 2012 conviction for spousal and child abuse should have prevented Kelley from purchasing a gun, the U.S. Air Force said it failed to report the conviction to the FBI database.

Multiple victim families have sued the Air Force for their failure to report.

