CTX 5-year-old continues to recover after church shooting, hopes to receive Christmas cards

A Central Texas boy is continuing to recover after the shooting at Sutherland Springs church that killed 26 people, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family member.

5-year-old Ryland Ward was inside of the church with his stepmother, half-sister and two stepsisters. When shots rang out, Ryland's stepmother shielded the four children. The stepmother, Joann Ward, and two sisters, 5-year-old Brooke and 7-year-old Emily, were killed.

Ryland was shot five times, once in the elbow, twice in the stomach and twice in the leg. He was in critical condition and on a breathing tube.

On Nov. 9, the family of Ryland told Central Texas News Now that he is doing better. Ryland is off life support and woke up. The family said doctors don't believe his brain is damaged. Ryland got out of surgery around midnight. Doctors also said his arm and stomach are recovering.

Ryland's grandmother told KSAT-TV that he is hoping for Christmas cards.

You can send those to

Ryland Ward

PO Box 174

Sutherland Springs, Texas 78161

On Dec. 5, Ryland had a successful surgery putting a stent in his kidney that will remain in place for the next six weeks if it holds.

