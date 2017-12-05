Sheriff's office collects treats, toys for K-9 who captured susp - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff's office collects treats, toys for K-9 who captured suspect accused of killing Trooper

(Source: Limestone County Jail) (Source: Limestone County Jail)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Limestone County Sheriff's office is collecting treats and toys for the K-9 who captured the suspect accused of shooting and killing Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving night. 

K-9 Odin caught Dabrett Black in Waller County after he led authorities on a multi-county manhunt. 

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop it off at the Sheriff's office at 912 N. Tyus St. in Groesbeck or contact Captain Lee Cox and he will have a deputy pick up the donation. 

