Sheriff's office collects treats, toys for K-9 who captured suspect accused of killing Trooper

The Limestone County Sheriff's office is collecting treats and toys for the K-9 who captured the suspect accused of shooting and killing Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving night.

K-9 Odin caught Dabrett Black in Waller County after he led authorities on a multi-county manhunt.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop it off at the Sheriff's office at 912 N. Tyus St. in Groesbeck or contact Captain Lee Cox and he will have a deputy pick up the donation.

