Waller County K-9 honored for catching suspect accused of shooti - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waller County K-9 honored for catching suspect accused of shooting, killing trooper

(Source: Kerens Police Department) (Source: Kerens Police Department)
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Kerens Police Department posted on Facebook a picture of K-9 Odin, the police dog that caught Dabrett Black. 

Black was captured and being accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.

Black is accused of shooting Trooper Damon Allen, 41, during a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield Thursday afternoon. 

READ MORE: Man accused of shooting, killing DPS trooper captured

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly