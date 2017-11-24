Waller County K-9 honored for catching suspect accused of shooting, killing trooper

The Kerens Police Department posted on Facebook a picture of K-9 Odin, the police dog that caught Dabrett Black.

Black was captured and being accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.

Black is accused of shooting Trooper Damon Allen, 41, during a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man accused of shooting, killing DPS trooper captured

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.