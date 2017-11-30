UMHB women's hoops rolls LeTourneau - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB women's hoops rolls LeTourneau

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source: UMHB) (Source: UMHB)
LONGVIEW, TX -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team dominated from the opening quarter and the Cru rolled to an 85-53 victory over LeTourneau University Thursday night in Longview. UMHB improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss drops the Yellowjackets to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the ASC on the season.



The Cru scored the game's first six points and led by double figures just 6:49 into the game. UMHB would lead 25-8 at the end of the first quarter as the Cru shot 53 percent from the field. LeTourneau pulled to within eight points at 27-19 early in the second, but UMHB answered with a 13-0 to seize control again and the Cru was up 42-21 at halftime. That lead grew to 30 points early in the third period and UMHB would lead by at least 20 points the rest of the way in cruising to the victory.



Kendall Rollins topped the Cru with a career-high 29 points and she also grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. Hannah Holt added 15 points and six assists as 11 different players scored for UMHB. The Cru shot 37 percent from the field as a team and went 20-25 from the free-throw line. UMHB also outrebounded LeTourneau 54-38 and forced 16 turnovers.



Keauna Whitfield led the Yellowjackets with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Sha'Donnaver Young added 12 points off the bench, but only six other players scored. LeTourneau shot 36 percent from the field, but only hit 7-18 from the line in the loss.



The Cru women close out the road trip with a 2:00 PM start at East Texas Baptist Saturday in Marshall. UMHB will then return home to host U.T.-Dallas and Southwestern University next weekend.

  • Cowboys snap losing streak without Elliott

    Cowboys snap losing streak without Elliott

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:12 AM EST2017-12-01 05:12:22 GMT
    (Source: Dallas Cowboys)(Source: Dallas Cowboys)

    Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, including a franchise record-breaker to Dez Bryant, and the Dallas Cowboys finally won without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, beating the Washington Redskins 38-14 on Thursday night.

    More >>

    Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, including a franchise record-breaker to Dez Bryant, and the Dallas Cowboys finally won without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, beating the Washington Redskins 38-14 on Thursday night.

    More >>

  • Longhorns hoops beats La Tech

    Longhorns hoops beats La Tech

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:11 AM EST2017-12-01 05:11:09 GMT

    Brooke McCarty had 15 points, five assists and five steals to lead No. 2 Texas to an 88-54 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

    More >>

    Brooke McCarty had 15 points, five assists and five steals to lead No. 2 Texas to an 88-54 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

    More >>

  • Aggies basketball stays undefeated against Rio Grande Valley

    Aggies basketball stays undefeated against Rio Grande Valley

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-12-01 05:09:58 GMT

    Texas A&M junior guards D.J. Hogg and Admon Gilder scored 17 points each and the ninth-ranked Aggies used a 16-0 start to defeat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 78-60 on Thursday night.

    More >>

    Texas A&M junior guards D.J. Hogg and Admon Gilder scored 17 points each and the ninth-ranked Aggies used a 16-0 start to defeat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 78-60 on Thursday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly