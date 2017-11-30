UMHB women's hoops rolls LeTourneau

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team dominated from the opening quarter and the Cru rolled to an 85-53 victory over LeTourneau University Thursday night in Longview. UMHB improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss drops the Yellowjackets to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the ASC on the season.







The Cru scored the game's first six points and led by double figures just 6:49 into the game. UMHB would lead 25-8 at the end of the first quarter as the Cru shot 53 percent from the field. LeTourneau pulled to within eight points at 27-19 early in the second, but UMHB answered with a 13-0 to seize control again and the Cru was up 42-21 at halftime. That lead grew to 30 points early in the third period and UMHB would lead by at least 20 points the rest of the way in cruising to the victory.







Kendall Rollins topped the Cru with a career-high 29 points and she also grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. Hannah Holt added 15 points and six assists as 11 different players scored for UMHB. The Cru shot 37 percent from the field as a team and went 20-25 from the free-throw line. UMHB also outrebounded LeTourneau 54-38 and forced 16 turnovers.







Keauna Whitfield led the Yellowjackets with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Sha'Donnaver Young added 12 points off the bench, but only six other players scored. LeTourneau shot 36 percent from the field, but only hit 7-18 from the line in the loss.







The Cru women close out the road trip with a 2:00 PM start at East Texas Baptist Saturday in Marshall. UMHB will then return home to host U.T.-Dallas and Southwestern University next weekend.