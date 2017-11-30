UMHB women's hoops rolls LeTourneau

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, including a franchise record-breaker to Dez Bryant, and the Dallas Cowboys finally won without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, beating the Washington Redskins 38-14 on Thursday night.More >>
Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, including a franchise record-breaker to Dez Bryant, and the Dallas Cowboys finally won without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, beating the Washington Redskins 38-14 on Thursday night.More >>
Brooke McCarty had 15 points, five assists and five steals to lead No. 2 Texas to an 88-54 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.More >>
Brooke McCarty had 15 points, five assists and five steals to lead No. 2 Texas to an 88-54 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.More >>
Texas A&M junior guards D.J. Hogg and Admon Gilder scored 17 points each and the ninth-ranked Aggies used a 16-0 start to defeat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 78-60 on Thursday night.More >>
Texas A&M junior guards D.J. Hogg and Admon Gilder scored 17 points each and the ninth-ranked Aggies used a 16-0 start to defeat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 78-60 on Thursday night.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's basketball team rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to make it a game, but the Cru could never completely close the gap in a 97-86 loss to LeTourneau University Thursday night in Longview.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's basketball team rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to make it a game, but the Cru could never completely close the gap in a 97-86 loss to LeTourneau University Thursday night in Longview.More >>
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been honored as Big 12 co-Offensive Freshman of the Year and wide receiver Denzel Mims was a second team All-Big 12 selection as voted by the league’s coaches, the conference office announced Thursday.More >>
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been honored as Big 12 co-Offensive Freshman of the Year and wide receiver Denzel Mims was a second team All-Big 12 selection as voted by the league’s coaches, the conference office announced Thursday.More >>